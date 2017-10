Bubble gum-filled lollipops are being declared Ohio’s top candy choice for Halloween.

Candystore.com used sales data over the past ten years to determine Blow Pops are the most popular in the Buckeye State, ahead of M-and-M’s and Starburst.

More than 150-thousand pounds of the lollipops were shipped to Ohio by the online retailer during the runup to Halloween between 2007 and last year.