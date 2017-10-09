Bruno Mars Fans Sing ‘Happy Birthday,’ Beyoncé, Lady Gaga Share Love

By Annie Reuter

Bruno Mars celebrated his 32nd birthday on Sunday (Oct. 8) with a performance at TD Garden in Boston as part of his 24K Magic World Tour. While he may not have had the day off, his fans made his birthday special by erupting in a sing-along of “Happy Birthday” at the end of his set.

While a fan’s sign which read “Happy Birthday” was displayed behind him, his band conducted the fans to sing the song in unison. Mars smiled and put his hand over his heart to show his appreciation. He later thanked the crowd and promised to see them again soon.

Brown’s famous friends, including Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Ellen DeGeneres and also wished him a happy birthday through several memorable social media posts and he later thanked everyone for making him feel “extra special.”

Happy Bday Bruno! All my love and kisses to you!❤️💋#HappyBirthdayBruno https://t.co/hqye0sv9OC —

xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) October 09, 2017

Happy birthday, Matt Damon and @BrunoMars. That's a whole lot of wonderful born on one day. —

Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 08, 2017