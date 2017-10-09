Dancing With The Stars: Live! Coming To Playhouse Square

‘DANCING WITH THE STARS: LIVE! – LIGHT UP THE NIGHT’ TOUR

HITS THE ROAD THIS WINTER COMING TO CLEVELAND’S KEYBANK STATE THEATRE AT PLAYHOUSE SQUARE ON JANUARY 30, 2018

All New Show to Feature “Dancing with the Stars” Season 25 Dancers Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Keo Motsepe, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and More!

WHEN: January 30, 2018

WHERE: Keybank State Theatre Playhouse Square

TICKETS: On Sale Now

Purchase Tickets Here

Following the success of “Dancing with the Stars: Live! – Hot Summer Nights” and the 25th Season of Dancing with the Stars, America’s favorite dance show, produced by BBCWP, is going back on tour across America this winter with “Dancing with the Stars: Live! – Light Up The Night.” Fans of the show have the opportunity to see the best ballroom dancers in the business perform live in Cleveland at KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse Square on January 30, 2018. This all-new production showcases every style of dance seen on ABC’s hit show produced by BBC Worldwide Productions, from sizzling salsas to elegant waltzes and high energy group numbers, plus original pieces choreographed by Emmy© winning choreographer Mandy Moore.

“Dancing with the Stars: Live! – Light Up The Night” features more of your favorite dancers than ever before, including Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Keo Motsepe, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, plus Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Hayley Erbert and Brandon Armstrong, with additional surprise casting to be announced.*

Captivating audiences across the country, “Dancing with the Stars: Live! – Light Up The Night” kicks off on December 30th in Charlotte, NC and finishes on March 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA, giving fans the opportunity to experience the excitement, glamour and fun they see in the Dancing with the Stars ballroom every Monday night live in theaters in their very own hometowns.

Tickets for “Dancing with the Stars: Live! – Light Up The Night,” are on sale now. To purchase tickets and to get the full list of tour dates, please visit dwtstour.com. VIP packages will be available through VIPNation.com, giving fans the chance to choose from a variety of packages offering premium tickets, meet and greet opportunities with the cast, exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities.

“Dancing with the Stars: Live! – Light Up The Night” is produced by Faculty Productions in association with BBC Worldwide.