Jason Aldean Addresses Vegas Shooting During Surprise “SNL” Appearance

Jason Aldean made a surprise appearance on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, less than a week after a gunman opened fire during his set at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, killing 58 people and wounding over 500 others.

“This week we witnessed one of the worst tragedies in American history. Like everyone I’m struggling to understand what happened that night, and how to pick up the pieces and start to heal,” Jason said “So many people are hurting and they’re our children, parents, brothers, sisters, friends. They’re all part of our family.”

He added, “I want to say to them, we hurt for you and we hurt with you. You can be sure we’re going to walk through these tough times together, every step of the way. Because when America is at its best, our bond and our spirit, it’s unbreakable.”

Jason and his band then performed the appropriate tune “I Won’t Back Down,” which also served as a tribute to Tom Petty, who passed away Monday at the age of 66.