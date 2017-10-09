Match The Stars: WAITRESS Edition

Listen at the winning times of 8:20am, 11:20am, and 4:20pm and be the 22nd caller for your chance to win!

Match two stars on our game board and win a pair of tickets to see the national tour of WAITRESS at Playhouse Square October 17-November 5!

This irresistible new hit features original music and lyrics by 6 time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles! Don’t miss the uplifting musical celebrating friendship, motherhood and the magic of a well-made pie. Tickets available now at playhousesquare.org.

Be the first to Unveil the Bonus Star on the board and win Exclusive WAITRESS Merchandise!

1 Bonus Star Remains!

Possible matches include:

  • Whipper
  • Slicer
  • Scale
  • Rolling Pin
  • Oven Mitt
  • Oven
  • Measuring Spoons
  • Hat
  • Eggs
  • Apron

star102 matchthestarswaitress rev 0 550x712 Match The Stars: WAITRESS Edition

Click on the above board for a PDF version.

*There is no limit to the number of times a listener may attempt to call in to win, but a listener may be a prize winner only once.*

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

December 8, 2017
Get The New Radio.Com App!
Star Concerts

Listen Live