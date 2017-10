THIS Is The Most Popular Emoji In Ohio

1. THE WEEKND IS GETTING HIS OWN COMIC. THE R&B STAR HAS TEAMED WITH MARVEL FOR THE NEW COMIC “STARBOY,” WHICH IS DUE OUT “VERY SOON,” AND BASED ON THE COVER TWEETED OUT BY THE WEEKND THAT MEANS SOMETIME NEXT YEAR. TRUE OR FALSE, THE WEEKND REPORTEDLY STARTED DATING SELENA GOMEZ IN JANUARY 2017.

TRUE

2. TOUGH SPORTS DAY YESTERDAY AS BOTH THE INDIANS AND BROWNS LOST. WHO HAS MORE WINS? THE INDIANS IN THE FIRST THREE GAMES OF THIS CURRENT SERIES AGAINST THE YANKEES? OR THE BROWNS: IF YOU ADD THE WINS FROM LAST YEAR’S REGULAR SEASON, AND THIS YEAR’S REGULAR SEASON?

THE INDIANS – 2 WINS

THE BROWNS – 1 WIN

3. IT’S FINALLY HAPPENING “DEAD” FANS. “THE WALKING DEAD” AND “FEAR THE WALKING DEAD” ARE GOING TO CROSS PATHS. A SOURCE TELLS ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY, THE CROSSOVER EPISODE WILL HAPPEN SOMETIME NEXT YEAR. THE WALKING DEAD ORIGINALLY AIRED ON THIS NETWORK. FX, AMC OR HBO?

AMC

4. APPLE IS SET TO ROLL OUT A NEW SET OF EMOJIS IN THE COMING WEEKS. THERE WILL BE NEW SMILEY FACES, LIKE THE “SHHH” SMILEY AND A HEAD EXPLODING SMILEY, PLUS THERE WILL BE MORE MYTHICAL CREATURES LIKE A VAMPIRE, WIZARD OR MERMAID, AS WELL AS SOME ANIMAL ADDITIONS, LIKE A HEDGEHOG, BRONTOSAURUS AND A CRICKET. FOR OHIO, CAN YOU GUESS WHICH ONE OF THESE EMOJIS IS THE MOST POPULAR IN THE STATE? ICE CREAM, FUEL PUMP OR GHOST?

ICE CREAM

5. HAPPY 63ND BIRTHDAY TO ACTOR JOHN O’HURLEY. YOU MIGHT KNOW HIM FROM THE VERY FIRST SEASON OF DANCING WITH THE STARS, BUT DON’T WORRY, THIS QUESTION HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH DWTS. HE PLAYED WHICH CHARACTER ON THE SHOW “SEINFELD” FROM 1995-1998?

J PETERMAN