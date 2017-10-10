HALLOWEEN 2017! Local Trick-Or-Treat Times For Northeast Ohio

Now that October is here, it’s time for the trick-or-treat times to start rolling in.

THIS is the updated list of local times from WKYC.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 26TH

Ashland: 6-7:00 p.m.

 

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28TH

Akron:  5-7 p.m.

Ashtabula: 5-7 p.m.

Barberton: 5-7 p.m.

Carrollton: 6-8 p.m.

Cuyahoga Falls: 6-8 p.m.

Stow: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

 

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29TH

Bath Township: 5-7 p.m.

Brimfield: 5-7 p.m.

Canton: 3-5 p.m.

Copley: 5-7 p.m.

Crestline: 2-4 p.m.

Fairlawn: 5-7 p.m.

 

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 31ST

Alliance: 5-7 p.m.

Amherst: 6-7:30 p.m.

Auburn Township: 6-8 p.m.

Aurora: 6-8 p.m.

Austintown Township: 6-8 p.m.

Avon:  6-7:30 p.m.

Avon Lake: 6-7:30 p.m.

Bainbridge Township: 6-8 p.m.

Bay Village: 6-8 p.m.

Bedford: 6-8 p.m.

Bentleyville: 6-8 p.m.

Berea: 6-8 p.m.

Boardman: 5-7 p.m.

Boston Heights: 6-8 p.m.

Brecksville: 6-8 p.m.

Broadview Heights: 6-8 p.m.

Brook Park: 6-8 p.m.

Brooklyn: 6-8 p.m.

Brooklyn Heights: 6-8 p.m.

Brunswick: 6-8 p.m.

Bucyrus: 5-7 p.m.

Canal Fulton: 6-8 p.m.

Canfield: 6-8 p.m.

Chardon: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Chippewa Lake: 6-7:30 p.m.

Cleveland: 6-8 p.m.

Cleveland Heights: 6-8 p.m.

Cuyahoga Heights: 6-7:30 p.m.

Elyria: 6-7:30 p.m.

Euclid 6-8 p.m.

Fairview Park: 6-8 p.m.

Garfield Heights: 6-8 p.m.

Garrettsville: 6-8 p.m.

Grafton: 6- 7:30 p.m.

Highland Heights: 6-8 p.m.

Hudson: 6-8 p.m.

Huron: 5-7 p.m.

Independence: 6-8 p.m.

Lorain: 6-7:30 p.m.

Macedonia: 6-8 p.m.

Madison Township: 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Mayfield Heights: 6-8 p.m.

Medina: from 6-8 p.m.

Mentor: 6-8 p.m.

Middleburg Heights: 6-8 p.m.

Moreland Hills: 6-8 p.m.

North Olmsted: 6-8 p.m.

North Ridgeville: 6-7:30 p.m.

North Royalton: 6-8 p.m.

Olmsted Falls: 6-8 p.m.

Olmsted Township: 6-8 p.m.

Parma: 6-8 p.m.

Parma Heights: 6-8 p.m.

Shaker Heights: 6-7:30 p.m.

Solon: 6-8 p.m.

Streetsboro: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Strongsville: 6-8 p.m.

Warren: 5-7 p.m.

Willoughby: 6-8 p.m.

Willoughby Hills: 6-8 p.m.

 

For the complete list, click HERE.

