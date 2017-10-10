HALLOWEEN 2017! Local Trick-Or-Treat Times For Northeast Ohio

Now that October is here, it’s time for the trick-or-treat times to start rolling in.

THIS is the updated list of local times from WKYC.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 26TH Ashland: 6-7:00 p.m. SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28TH Akron: 5-7 p.m. Ashtabula: 5-7 p.m. Barberton: 5-7 p.m. Carrollton: 6-8 p.m. Cuyahoga Falls: 6-8 p.m. Stow: 5:30-7:30 p.m. SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29TH Bath Township: 5-7 p.m. Brimfield: 5-7 p.m. Canton: 3-5 p.m. Copley: 5-7 p.m. Crestline: 2-4 p.m. Fairlawn: 5-7 p.m. TUESDAY, OCTOBER 31ST Alliance: 5-7 p.m. Amherst: 6-7:30 p.m. Auburn Township: 6-8 p.m. Aurora: 6-8 p.m. Austintown Township: 6-8 p.m. Avon: 6-7:30 p.m. Avon Lake: 6-7:30 p.m. Bainbridge Township: 6-8 p.m. Bay Village: 6-8 p.m. Bedford: 6-8 p.m. Bentleyville: 6-8 p.m. Berea: 6-8 p.m. Boardman: 5-7 p.m. Boston Heights: 6-8 p.m. Brecksville: 6-8 p.m. Broadview Heights: 6-8 p.m. Brook Park: 6-8 p.m. Brooklyn: 6-8 p.m. Brooklyn Heights: 6-8 p.m. Brunswick: 6-8 p.m. Bucyrus: 5-7 p.m. Canal Fulton: 6-8 p.m. Canfield: 6-8 p.m. Chardon: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Chippewa Lake: 6-7:30 p.m. Cleveland: 6-8 p.m. Cleveland Heights: 6-8 p.m. Cuyahoga Heights: 6-7:30 p.m. Elyria: 6-7:30 p.m. Euclid 6-8 p.m. Fairview Park: 6-8 p.m. Garfield Heights: 6-8 p.m. Garrettsville: 6-8 p.m. Grafton: 6- 7:30 p.m. Highland Heights: 6-8 p.m. Hudson: 6-8 p.m. Huron: 5-7 p.m. Independence: 6-8 p.m. Lorain: 6-7:30 p.m. Macedonia: 6-8 p.m. Madison Township: 5:30 – 7 p.m. Mayfield Heights: 6-8 p.m. Medina: from 6-8 p.m. Mentor: 6-8 p.m. Middleburg Heights: 6-8 p.m. Moreland Hills: 6-8 p.m. North Olmsted: 6-8 p.m. North Ridgeville: 6-7:30 p.m. North Royalton: 6-8 p.m. Olmsted Falls: 6-8 p.m. Olmsted Township: 6-8 p.m. Parma: 6-8 p.m. Parma Heights: 6-8 p.m. Shaker Heights: 6-7:30 p.m. Solon: 6-8 p.m. Streetsboro: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Strongsville: 6-8 p.m. Warren: 5-7 p.m. Willoughby: 6-8 p.m. Willoughby Hills: 6-8 p.m.

