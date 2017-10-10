HALLOWEEN 2017! Local Trick-Or-Treat Times For Northeast Ohio

Now that October is here, it’s time for the trick-or-treat times to start rolling in.
THIS is the updated list of local times from WKYC.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 26TH
Ashland: 6-7:00 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28TH
Akron: 5-7 p.m.
Ashtabula: 5-7 p.m.
Barberton: 5-7 p.m.
Carrollton: 6-8 p.m.
Cuyahoga Falls: 6-8 p.m.
Stow: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29TH
Bath Township: 5-7 p.m.
Brimfield: 5-7 p.m.
Canton: 3-5 p.m.
Copley: 5-7 p.m.
Crestline: 2-4 p.m.
Fairlawn: 5-7 p.m.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 31ST
Alliance: 5-7 p.m.
Amherst: 6-7:30 p.m.
Auburn Township: 6-8 p.m.
Aurora: 6-8 p.m.
Austintown Township: 6-8 p.m.
Avon: 6-7:30 p.m.
Avon Lake: 6-7:30 p.m.
Bainbridge Township: 6-8 p.m.
Bay Village: 6-8 p.m.
Bedford: 6-8 p.m.
Bentleyville: 6-8 p.m.
Berea: 6-8 p.m.
Boardman: 5-7 p.m.
Boston Heights: 6-8 p.m.
Brecksville: 6-8 p.m.
Broadview Heights: 6-8 p.m.
Brook Park: 6-8 p.m.
Brooklyn: 6-8 p.m.
Brooklyn Heights: 6-8 p.m.
Brunswick: 6-8 p.m.
Bucyrus: 5-7 p.m.
Canal Fulton: 6-8 p.m.
Canfield: 6-8 p.m.
Chardon: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Chippewa Lake: 6-7:30 p.m.
Cleveland: 6-8 p.m.
Cleveland Heights: 6-8 p.m.
Cuyahoga Heights: 6-7:30 p.m.
Elyria: 6-7:30 p.m.
Euclid 6-8 p.m.
Fairview Park: 6-8 p.m.
Garfield Heights: 6-8 p.m.
Garrettsville: 6-8 p.m.
Grafton: 6- 7:30 p.m.
Highland Heights: 6-8 p.m.
Hudson: 6-8 p.m.
Huron: 5-7 p.m.
Independence: 6-8 p.m.
Lorain: 6-7:30 p.m.
Macedonia: 6-8 p.m.
Madison Township: 5:30 – 7 p.m.
Mayfield Heights: 6-8 p.m.
Medina: from 6-8 p.m.
Mentor: 6-8 p.m.
Middleburg Heights: 6-8 p.m.
Moreland Hills: 6-8 p.m.
North Olmsted: 6-8 p.m.
North Ridgeville: 6-7:30 p.m.
North Royalton: 6-8 p.m.
Olmsted Falls: 6-8 p.m.
Olmsted Township: 6-8 p.m.
Parma: 6-8 p.m.
Parma Heights: 6-8 p.m.
Shaker Heights: 6-7:30 p.m.
Solon: 6-8 p.m.
Streetsboro: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Strongsville: 6-8 p.m.
Warren: 5-7 p.m.
Willoughby: 6-8 p.m.
Willoughby Hills: 6-8 p.m.
