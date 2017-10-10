The Modern Gentlemen Coming To Hard Rock Rocksino

WHEN: October 13 & 14, 2017

WHERE: Club Velvet at Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

ABOUT THE MODERN GENTLEMEN

Individually, Landon Beard, Todd Fournier, and brothers Brian and Brandon Brigham were all in-demand singers prior to being brought together as a quartet by the legendary Frankie Valli. For over 15 years (long before JERSEY BOYS became a worldwide sensation), they’ve been “the real guys” wowing audiences worldwide providing all the background vocals and choreography alongside the rock & roll icon! So, if you’ve seen Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons in concert anywhere in the world over that time, you’ve seen these four gentlemen beside him! Since then, they’ve developed their own signature sound blending their modern voices together with four part, tight harmonies performing the classic hits of Motown, Pop, Rock and Doo-Wop! They’ve toured all over the world on the biggest stages from Royal Albert Hall with the London Symphony Orchestra, to two stints on Broadway, Asia, Israel, Canada, and down under in Australia and New Zealand.

You’ve seen them on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons: Tribute on Ice with Brian Boitano and friends on NBC, and “A Capitol Fourth” televised live from the July 4th celebration in Washington, D.C. with Michael McDonald, Patti LaBelle, John Williams and many more! They’ve appeared onstage with The Beach Boys, The Manhattan Transfer, Tony Bennett, Smokey Robinson and so many other greats, as well as performed for presidents of The United States and Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge! This dynamic quartet feels fortunate to have worked alongside with many of the artists they celebrate and when THE MODERN GENTLEMEN take the stage, they bring high energy, tight dance moves, and spot on vocals with harmonic perfection!