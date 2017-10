We are all hoping for a game 5 win when the Indians take on the Yankees Wednesday night. They are currently tied at 2 games a piece.

The winner of Wednesday’s game will take on the Astros and if it’s Cleveland, the first two home games will be Friday and Saturday.

A limited number of tickets can be purchased Wednesday morning starting at 10 A.M at Indians.com

For more information on tickets, as well as buying them from the secondary market, click HERE