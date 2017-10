Who Was The Most Recent Celebrity To Get The Boot From DWTS?

1. HAPPY 63RD BIRTHDAY TO DAVID LEE ROTH. HE’S PROBABLY BEST KNOWN FOR BEING THE ORIGINAL LEAD SINGER FOR THIS BAND FROM 1974-1985.

VAN HALEN

2. DANCING WITH THE STARS WAS ON LAST NIGHT AND, SPOILER ALERT, DEREK FISHER WENT HOME. WHO? EXACTLY. PRIOR TO GOOD OLE DEREK, WHO WAS THE MOST RECENT CELEB TO GET THE BOOT FROM THE SHOW?

DEBBIE GIBSON

3. THESE DAYS OREOS COME IN ALL KINDS OF FLAVORS, AND IT SEEMS LIKE THEY COME OUT WITH NEW FLAVORS BEFORE WE’VE EVEN HAD A CHANCE TO TRY THE LAST ONE. BUT NOW AMERICA’S FAVORITE SANDWICH COOKIE HAS OUTDONE THEMSELVES BY RELEASING THE ULTIMATE NEW VARIETY: A MYSTERY FLAVOR. THE LIMITED-EDITION MYSTERIOUS COOKIE JUST HIT STORES YESTERDAY AND THE ALL-WHITE PACKAGE DOESN’T GIVE ANY CLUES. WHICH ONE OF THESE FLAVORS IS NOT AN OREOS FLAVOR FOR THE COOKIE? FRUIT PUNCH, PB & J OR CAPPUCCINO?

CAPPUCCINO

FACTS: FRUIT PUNCH OREO LIMITED EDITION RELEASE IN 2014, FEATURING VANILLA COOKIES WITH FRUIT PUNCH FLAVORED CREME.

PB&J OREO LIMITED EDITION RELEASE IN AUGUST 2017, USING GOLDEN OREO COOKIES WITH BOTH PEANUT BUTTER FLAVORED CREME AND JELLY FLAVORED CRÈME

4. GET READY TO BE EXCITED WIZARD WANNABES – NOW YOU CAN FINALLY GET PUMPKIN JUICE WITHOUT THE HASSLE OF FLYING YOUR NIMBUS 2000 TO THE WIZARDING WORLD OF HARRY POTTER. THE BRIGHT ORANGE BEVERAGE IS AVAILABLE AT YOUR LOCAL STARBUCKS AS PART OF THEIR SECRET MENU. IT’S APPLE JUICE WITH PUMPS OF PUMPKIN SPICE! WHICH MYTHICAL CREATURE IS ON STARBUCKS’ LOGO?

SIREN/MERMAID(EITHER ARE ACCEPTED EVEN THOUGH IT’S TECHNICALLY A SIREN)

5. THE OFFICIAL TRAILER FOR “STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI” DEBUTED DURING HALFTIME OF THE MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL GAME. IT FOCUSED ON THE TWO NEW MAIN CHARACTERS OF THE SERIES, AS WELL AS THE OLD FAVORITES LIKE LUKE SKYWALKER AND PRINCESS LEIA. “LAST JEDI” IS THE EIGHTH EPISODE IN THE

“STAR WARS” SAGA, AND A DIRECT SEQUEL TO THIS 2015 BLOCKBUSTER.

“STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS”