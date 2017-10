Can You Correctly Answer This True Or False American Idol Question?

1. KELLY CLARKSON IS SET TO RELEASE HER NEW ALBUM “MEANING OF LIFE ON OCTOBER 27TH ON HER NEW LABEL ATLANTIC RECORDS, AND IN A NEW INTERVIEW IN “VARIETY” SHE’S OPENING UP ABOUT HER TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP WITH HER FORMER LABEL RCA. TRUE OR FALSE, KELLY CLARKSON WON THE FIRST SEASON OF AMERICAN IDOL?

TRUE

2. NFL owners will meet next week to consider changes to a game manual that says players “should” stand during the national anthem. NFL IS AN ACRONYM STANDS FOR WHAT?

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

3. IT’S HARD TO KEEP UP WITH ALL THE DATING BUZZWORDS THESE DAYS, BUT THIS NEW ONE RAISES AN EYEBROW BECAUSE MOST OF US ARE GUILTY OF DOING IT. KITTENFISHING IS THE NEW TERM USED TO DESCRIBE A LIGHTER VERSION OF CATFISHING – WHICH IS WHERE YOU PRETEND TO BE A TOTALLY DIFFERENT PERSON ONLINE. WITH THIS, IT’S MORE LIKE SHOWING ONLY AN UNREALISTIC, IMPROVED VERSION OF YOURSELF. IF YOU DO NOT LIKE SOMEONE ON TINDER OR BUMBLE, WHICH WAY DO YOU SWIPE?

LEFT

4. READY TO FEEL OLD? LUKE PERRY TURNS 51 YEARS OLD TODAY. WHICH ROLE DID HE PLAY ON 90210? FIRST AND LAST NAME PLEASE.

DYLAN MCKAY

5. ALTHOUGH WE HAVEN’T EVEN MADE IT TO HALLOWEEN YET, SOME PEOPLE ARE ALREADY LOOKING TO MAKE THEIR PLANS FOR NEW YEAR’S. IN A RECENT EXPEDIA SURVEY, THEY FOUND THAT 20% OF AMERICANS ARE EXPECTING TO TRAVEL OVER THE NEW YEARS HOLIDAY. SO, WHERE IS EVERYONE PLANNING TO GO TO RING IN 2018? WELL, AS YOU’D EXPECT, NEW YORK IS STILL THE TOP DESTINATION, LOS ANGELES IN SECOND PLACE…WHICH CITY CAME IN THIRD? ORLANDO, CHICAGO OR ATLANTA?

ORLANDO