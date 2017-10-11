With Pumpkin “Everything” Don’t Forget About The Dog Treats! Easy To Make…

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

My dogs love when I make pumpkin biscuits for them and your dogs will love them too! Give it a try, they’re super easy to make.

Ingredients:

2 1/2 cups whole wheat flour

2 whole eggs

3/4 cup of 100% Pure Pumpkin puree (Do NOT use the pumpkin pie filling)

3 Tablespoons all natural peanut butter

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.  Mix all the ingredients in a large bowl until combined. Lightly spray baking sheet with non-stick spray. Spread dough on pan – I don’t cut into shapes because I don’t want to waste a bit of it and my dogs don’t care if the treats are in cute shapes 😉  Bake for 25-30 minutes or until the cookies are slightly firm to the touch.  Put on wire rack to cool. Cut into 1″ squares. These should last about 1 week if stored in an air-tight container, my dogs gobble them up so quickly I never have to store them!

Here’s another recipe that doesn’t require cooking!

Ingredients:

1/2 cup of peanut butter

1 cup of 100% pure pumpkin puree (do not use pumpkin pie filling)

2 Tablespoons of honey peanut butter

2 1/2 cups of oats (I use Quaker quick cook oats)

Directions:

Mix the peanut butter, pumpkin and honey in a bowl until combined. Refrigerate for 1 hour (makes it easier to handle). Remove mixture from refrigerator and roll into 1″ balls then roll into the oats. Place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and refrigerate for an additional 30 minutes. Ready to serve!

You can store these up to two weeks in a sealed container in the refrigerator.

And here’s an adorable video (Sound up) of a porcupine eating pumpkin!

I could watch this all day 🙂

