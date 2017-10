Can You Correctly Answer THIS *NSYNC Quesiton?

1. NICK JONAS IS GETTING INTO THE HOLIDAY SPIRIT. THE SINGER REVEALED IN A NEW INTERVIEW WITH MTV THAT HE’S GOING TO RELEASE SOME HOLIDAY MUSIC LATER THIS YEAR. TRUE OR FALSE, NICK JONAS USED TO BE IN A BAND WITH HIS BROTHERS?

TRUE

2. IT’S A TOUGH DAY TODAY. YOUR CLEVELAND INDIANS LOST LAST NIGHT IN THE MAJOR LEAGUE PLAYOFFS, AND NOW ARE OUT OF THE PLAYOFFS. WHO DID THEY LOSE TO?

NEW YORK YANKEES

3. *NSYNC’S CHRIS KIRKPATRICK IS A DAD. THE SINGER ANNOUNCED ON TWITTER THAT HE AND HIS WIFE KARLY WELCOMED SON NASH DYLAN ON TUESDAY. WHICH ONE OF THESE ARTISTS WERE NOT IN THE BAND NSYNC? JC CHASEZ, LANCE BASS OR AJ MCLEAN?

AJ MCLEAN

4. FORMER “TRL” HOST HILARIE BURTON SAYS THAT BEN AFFLECK GROPED HER WHILE ON THE SHOW BACK IN 2003. BEN SWIFTLY APOLOGIZED, VIA TWITTER, FOR “ACTING INAPPROPRATELY”. HE’S BEEN NOMINATED FOR 2 ACADEMY AWARDS, AND WON THEM BOTH. THE FIRST WAS IN 1997 FOR ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY, AND THE SECOND WAS IN 2012 FOR BEST PICTURE. CAN YOU NAME BOTH FILMS IN WHICH HE WON HIS OSCARS?

GOOD WILL HUNTING

ARGO

5. TAYLOR SWIFT FANS WILL SOON HAVE A NEW WAY TO ENJOY EVERYTHING TAYLOR. THE SINGER HAS TEAMED WITH GLU MOBILE INC. FOR “THE SWIFT LIFE APP,” WHICH IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH “LATE 2017.” PEOPLE ARE WONDERING IF THIS APP WILL FLOP LIKE THE TIME LADY GAGA ATTEMPTED TO LAUNCH HER APP. WHAT WAS IT CALLED?

LITTLE MONSTERS APP