Looking to get yourself a boo this Halloween season? Maybe consider some of these Halloween pickup lines:

“I don’t have a costume, can I go as your date?”

“I witch you’d go out with me.”

“Will you be my boo?”

“You’re bewitching.”

“I know it’s Halloween, but I promise I won’t ghost you.”

“If Pennywise had you in that sewer, I would’ve climbed in immediately!”

“No worries; I’m all treats, no tricks.”