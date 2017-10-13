LIST! Famous Women Admit Their Strange Habits

Think you have some strange habits? Well, “The Cut” gathered together revelations of 25 famous ladies, who are talking about the weird things they do in their own life.
- Emma Stone sucked her thumb until she was 11. “It’s still so soothing to do it,” she said back in February. “It feels so good.”
- Chrissy Teigen will lick the seasoning off Doritos…then put them back in the bag. As she puts its, “You still get all the flavor, not all the carbs!”
- Amy Poehler admits that she’s a terrible house guest because she’ll definitely look through all your things. “I was a world-class snooper — and still am, unfortunately” she admits. “I’m a person that would much rather know what you think about me than live in some blissful state of denial. That being said, it’s not good to read people’s journals; that being said, I will read your journal if you leave it near me.”
- Erykah Badu has a teepee where she puts herself in “time out.”
- Adele admitted she picks her nose during a show last year. “It’s a really bad habit that I have. You know when you pick one, put it in your hand, roll them and flick them,” she said. “Anyone saying, ‘Eww’ — you are lying. You have to do something with the bogeys … The best thing is I pick my own kid’s bogeys, roll them in my hand and then flick those ones.”
- Yoko Ono says her secret to “eternal youth” is taking one ice-cold bath a day.
