THIS Is The Most Popular Dessert In America

THIS YEAR MARKS THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF WHITNEY HOUSTON’S FILM “THE BODYGUARD” AND THE MILESTONE IS BEING CELEBRATED WITH A NEW RELEASE. “WHITNEY HOUSTON – I WISH YOU LOVE: MORE FROM THE BODYGUARD” IS SET TO DROP ON NOVEMBER 17TH AND WILL FEATURE NEVER-BEFORE-RELEASED LIVE RECORDINGS FROM WHITNEY’S “THE BODYGUARD TOUR”. TRUE OR FALSE, THE BODYGUARD FILM WAS HOUSTON’S ACTING DEBUT AND THE SECOND-HIGHEST-GROSSING FILM WORLDWIDE IN 1992?

TRUE

STILL NOT SURE WHAT YOU WANT TO BE FOR HALLOWEEN THIS YEAR? KFC HAS YOU COVERED. THIS YEAR THEY’VE CREATED VINTAGE-INSPIRED COLONEL (KERNAL) SANDERS COSTUMES AND LIMITED-EDITION TRICK-OR-TREAT BUCKETS TO COLLECT ALL THAT CANDY IN. YOU CAN GET THEM FOR $5 EACH AT KFC’S ONLINE MERCHANDISE SHOP; JUST MAKE SURE YOU ORDER BY OCTOBER 23 TO GET YOURS IN TIME FOR HALLOWEEN. WHAT DOES KFC STAND FOR?

KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN

TOMORROW IS NATIONAL DESSERT DAY! IT’S NO SURPRISE THAT FUDGE IS THE MOST POPULAR DESSERT IN AMERICA FOLLOWED BY CHOCOLATE CAKE, BUT DO YOU HAVE ANY WHICH DESSERT CAME IN THIRD? ICE CREAM, CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES OR BROWNIES?

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES (ICE CREAM 5TH, BROWNIES 4TH)

BRUNO MARS IS THE MAN TO BEAT AT THIS YEAR’S AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS. NOMINATIONS FOR THE AMAS WERE ANNOUNCED YESTERDAY AND BRUNO LEADS THE PACK WITH EIGHT NODS, INCLUDING ARTIST OF THE YEAR, FAVORITE ALBUM – POP ROCK AND MORE. WHICH ONE OF THESE SONGS IS NOT A BRUNO MARS SONG? WHEN I WAS YOUR MAN, IN THE GROOVE OR TALKING TO THE MOON?

IN THE GROOVE

HAPPY 37TH BIRTHDAY TO ASHANTI! IT WAS IN 2002, THAT SHE PUT THREE TOP TEN SONGS – “FOOLISH,” “WHAT’S LUV?” AND “ALWAYS ON TIME” – ON THE BILLBOARD HOT 100 CHARTS WITHIN THE SAME WEEK. THAT WAS SOMETHING THAT HAD NOT BEEN ACCOMPLISHED SINCE THIS ENGLISH ROCK BAND. WHO?

THE BEATLES