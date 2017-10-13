Weird Al Yankovic Coming To Playhouse Square

“WEIRD AL” YANKOVIC TO EMBARK ON ILL-ADVISED TOUR

WHEN: March 25, 2018

WHERE: Ohio Theatre at Playhouse Square

TICKETS: On Sale Friday, October 20 at noon



On February 27, 2018, “Weird Al” Yankovic will launch The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour – a stripped-down, no-frills production scheduled to run through June.

After his highly successful Mandatory World Tour (200 dates including the Hollywood Bowl and Radio City Music Hall), Yankovic decided that he wanted to take a break from the high-octane theatrics that he’s known for and go bare-bones – no costumes, no props, no video screens… just Al and his band of three decades hanging out on stage, playing music. Because of the nature of the show, Yankovic will be performing exclusively in intimate theatres and settings.

Drawing from a back catalogue of 14 studio albums, Weird Al promises to deliver a different set list every night – no two shows along the tour will be the same. And rather than focusing on the hits from his career, the show will feature Yankovic’s non-parody material – the deep cuts and obscure tracks.

According to Al: “After 35 years of big productions, I just wanted to take it down a few notches and have a little musical palate cleanser. This show will be loose, unpredictable, and maybe a bit sloppy – we’ll be making it up as we go along!”

Opening the show each night will be Al’s long-time friend (and UHF cast member), the legendary comedian Emo Philips.

“Weird Al” Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time. His most recent release Mandatory Fun (2014) was the first comedy album in history to debut at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200. In November 2017, Legacy Recordings will release the career-spanning Squeeze Box: The Complete Recordings of “Weird Al” Yankovic, including all 14 of his studio albums re-mastered for vinyl and CD format, plus a rarities album and 120-page book of photos from the archives, all housed in a replica of his signature accordion.