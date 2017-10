Your Star 102 Acoustic Sunrise with Taylor Swift, The Revivalists & More

Star 102’s Acoustic Sunrise is your Sunday Morning Escape, every Sunday from 8am to 11am.

So, grab a cup of coffee, the Sunday paper, and ease in to the best day of the week with Acoustic Sunrise with host Dan O’Brien. The best reason to get up early on Sunday morning!

HOUR 1

FRESH EYES – ANDY GRAMMER

HOME – DAUGHTRY

WE ARE YOUNG – FUN.

NO SUCH THING – JOHN MAYER

LIGHTS – ELLIE GOULDING

GRENADE – BRUNO MARS

HALFWAY GONE – LIFEHOUSE

OVER MY HEAD – THE FRAY

CAN I BE HIM – JAMES ARTHUR

NEXT TO ME – EMELI SANDE

LET HER CRY – HOOTIE & THE BLOWFISH

BABYLON – DAVID GRAY

HOUR 2

FOLLOW THROUGH – GAVIN DeGRAW

HAND IN MY POCKET – ALANIS MORISSETTE

SLOW HANDS – NIALL HORAN

LET HER GO – PASSENGER

I KNEW YOU WERE TROUBLE – TAYLOR SWIFT

IT’S TIME – IMAGINE DRAGONS

ATTENTION – CHARLIE PUTH

DON’T – ED SHEERAN

THE MAN – ALOE BLACC

MILES – PHILLIP PHILLIPS

I’M YOURS – JASON MRAZ

WAKES ME WONDER – MAROON 5

HOUR 3

THAT’S WHAT I LIKE – BRUNO MARS

WISH I KNEW YOU – THE REVIVALISTS

3AM – MATCHBOX 20

WHAT ABOUT US – P!NK

DRIVE BY – TRAIN

THIS TOWN – NIALL HORAN

TOO GOOD AT GOODBYES – SAM SMITH

SOME NIGHTS – FUN.

GOOD TIMES – ALL TIME LOW

CRASH INTO ME – DAVE MATTHEWS & TIM REYNOLDS

HO HEY – LUMINEERS

POMPEII – BASTILLE