REVEALED! The Scariest Place In Ohio

Lots of states have creepy haunted houses that will get you spooked, but some parts of the country have haunted spots that have existed for a long time that are bound to make you feel spooked.

So, what’s the scariest place in Ohio?

The Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield! It is the biggest prison-based haunted attraction that used to house over 200,000 inmates from 1896-1990. It’s so scary that the prison has been featured in numerous films and people from all over the world come to take a tour of the spooky campus.

Escape From Blood Prison runs Thursday-Sunday now to November 5th and costs $20 and up. For more information on the prison, click HERE.