Odds are you probably know someone who has battled or is battling addiction. Hope United – a non-profit organization is holding their 1st Annual Reverse Raffle! The funds will go toward finding a way to end the opioid epidemic in Summit, Stark and Portage counties.

The raffle will be held on October 22, 2017 at GUY’S Party Center 500 E. Waterloo Road, Akron, OH 44319

For ticket information, please call Shelly at 330-414-5960.