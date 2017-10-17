Meet The New Halloween Themed Starbucks Drink – Zombie Frappuccino!

(Photo credit KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty Images)

According to a tweet from a barista, we can expect a new Zombie Frappuccino to hit stores on October 26 and last through Halloween, or until supplies run out.

So what exactly does a Zombie Frapp taste like? Rumor has it the drink is a creme-based, two-toned concoction made with green caramel apple powder and pink powder – for the brains, of course.

Starbucks hasn’t confirmed the arrival of the Zombie drink yet, they do like to be mysterious. But if you’re looking for an afternoon sugar rush, this new frappuccino could be your Halloween week go-to treat.

