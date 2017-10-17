REPORT! Cavs To Honor Kyrie Irving With Video Tribute Opening Night

Regardless of how LeBron James feels about Kyrie Irving leaving the Cavs—it seems their front office is already over it.

In fact, they even seem to be looking forward to Irving’s return to Cleveland when the star point guard comes to town on the NBA’s opening night.

Because the Cavs are planning to honor Irving on that night with a video montage when the Boston Celtics visit Quicken Loans Arena.

The video is intended to serve as a “thank you” for Irving after he spent six seasons in Cleveland and helped the Cavs capture their first and only NBA title.