REPORT! Cavs To Honor Kyrie Irving With Video Tribute Opening Night

Filed Under: Cavaliers
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Regardless of how LeBron James feels about Kyrie Irving leaving the Cavs—it seems their front office is already over it.

In fact, they even seem to be looking forward to Irving’s return to Cleveland when the star point guard comes to town on the NBA’s opening night.

Because the Cavs are planning to honor Irving on that night with a video montage when the Boston Celtics visit Quicken Loans Arena.

The video is intended to serve as a “thank you” for Irving after he spent six seasons in Cleveland and helped the Cavs capture their first and only NBA title.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

December 8, 2017
Get The New Radio.Com App!
Star Concerts

Listen Live