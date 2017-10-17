Bruno Mars, Solange Lead ‘Soul Train’ Nominees

By Robyn Collins
Solange leads the way with seven nominations for BET’s 2017 Soul Train Awards. Bey’s little sister is followed closely by Bruno Mars, who is nominated six times.
Toni Braxton will receive the Don Cornelius Legend Award and female R&B trio SWV will get the Lady of Soul Award at the Nov. 5 ceremony in Las Vegas.
The show will air on BET November 26. See the full list of nominees below.
Best New Artist
6lack
H.E.R.
Kevin Ross
Khalid
Sza
Best R&B/Soul Male Artist
Bruno Mars
Bryson Tiller
Chris Brown
Khalid
The Weeknd
Best R&B/Soul Female Artist
Kehlani
Lalah Hathaway
Ledisi
Mary J. Blige
Solange
Sza
Soul Train Certified Award
Bell Biv Devoe
Johnny Gill
Lalah Hathaway
Ledisi
Mack Wilds
Video Of The Year
Beyoncé – “All Night”
Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”
Chris Brown Ft. Usher & Gucci Mane – “Party”
DJ Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
Solange – “Cranes In The Sky”
Best Gospel/ Inspirational Award
Chance the Rapper
Charlie Wilson
Kirk Franklin
Lecrae
Tamela Mann
Album/ Mixtape Of The Year
Bruno Mars – 24k Magic
Mary J. Blige – Strength Of A Woman
Solange – A Seat At The Table
Sza – Ctrl
The Weeknd – Starboy
Rhythm & Bars Award (Formerly Best Hip-Hop Song Of The Year)
Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”
Dj Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
French Montana Ft. Swae Lee – “Unforgettable”
Kendrick Lamar – “Humble.”
Yo Gotti Ft. Nicki Minaj – “Rake It Up”
Song Of The Year
Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”
Childish Gambino – “Redbone”
Dj Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
Khalid – “Location”
Solange – “Cranes In The Sky”
The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award
“Cranes In The Sky”
“Location”
“Love Me Now”
“Redbone”
“Versace On The Floor”
Best Dance Performance
Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”
Chris Brown Ft. Usher & Gucci Mane – “Party”
Dj Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
Solange Ft. Sampha – “Don’t Touch My Hair”
Wizkid Ft. Drake – “Come Closer”
Best Collaboration
Dj Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
Jazmine Sullivan & Bryson Tiller – “Insecure”
Mary J. Blige Ft. Kanye West – “Love Yourself”
Solange Ft. Sampha – “Don’t Touch My Hair”
Sza Ft. Travis Scott – “Love Galore”