Chipotle Offering The Chance To Win Free Burritos For A Year

While Halloween may be about candy for most people, Chipotle wants to make it about burritos.

The fast food Mexican chain just announced that they are bringing back their Halloween “Boorito” promotion, in which anyone who dresses up in a costume on Halloween can get a $3 burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos from 3:00 pm until closing. But don’t think just putting on a set of mouse ears will snag you that cheap burrito. The company’s press release notes the “determination of whether a ‘costume’ qualifies for the offer is at the sole discretion of Chipotle restaurant personnel.”

Now if you’re someone who hates to dress up on Halloween you aren’t being left out of the promotion altogether. While you won’t be able to snag a $3 burrito, if you text BOORITO to 888222 by October 31st you’ll be entered for a chance to win free burritos for a year.