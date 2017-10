Netflix revealed yesterday that more than 8 MILLION of its subscribes like to binge-watch a lot of shows, especially when it comes to watching one season in less than 24 hours!

So what are the top binge-watched shows?

1. Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

2. Fuller House

3. Marvel’s The Defenders

4. The Seven Deadly Sins

5. The Ranch

6. Santa Clarita Diet

7. Trailer Park Boys

8. F Is for Family

9. Orange Is the New Black

10. Stranger Things

For the complete list, click HERE.