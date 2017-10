THIS Is The Most Popular Family Winter Vacation Destination

1. YOUR CLEVELAND CAVALIERS PLAYED THE BOSTON CELTICS LAST NIGHT AT THE Q. AND YES THAT MEANS KYRIE WAS IN THE HOUSE AND GRETTED BY LOTS AND LOTS OF BOOS. WHO WON LAST NIGHT? CAVS? CELTICS?

CAVS DUH

2. THE INTERNET IS CALLING FOUL ON ARIANA GRANDE. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT, A BUZZFEED PRODUCER ATTEMPTED TO RECREATE THE COVER OF HER “MY EVERYTHING” ALBUM IN WHICH SHE SITS ON A STOOL WITH HER LEGS IN A PRECARIOUS POSITION, AND HE FAILED MISERABLY. “I’VE DONE THE RESEARCH AND THERE’S NO WAY SHE IS SITTING ON THAT STOOL,” HE TWEETED ALONG WITH A PICTURE OF HIM FALLING OFF THE STOOL. ARIANA BEGAN HER CAREER IN 2008 ON BROADWAY, BEFORE PLAYING THE ROLE OF WHO IN THE NICKELODEON TELEVISION SERIES VICTORIOUS, AND IN THE SPINOFF SAM & CAT UNTIL 2014?

CAT VALENTINE (FIRST NAME IS FINE)

3. PINK FANS WERE CERTAINLY ANXIOUS TO GET THEIR HANDS ON HER NEW ALBUM “BEAUTIFUL TRAUMA.” PINK IS ON COURSE TO MOVE OVER 300,000 ALBUM UNITS THIS WEEK, WHICH WILL EASILY MAKE “BEAUTIFUL TRAUMA” NUMBER ONE ON THE “BILLBOARD” 200 ALBUM CHART NEXT WEEK. BUT THAT’S NOT ALL, THOSE NUMBERS WILL GIVE PINK THE BIGGEST SALES WEEK FOR A FEMALE ARTIST IN 2017. CURRENTLY THIS STAR102 ARTIST IS HOLDING THAT HONOR, MOVING 180,000 UNITS IN ITS DEBUT WEEK, WHO IS IT?

KATY PERRY

4. I’M SO EXCITED THAT WE’VE ALREADY BEGUN TALKING ABOUT THE HOLIDAY SEASON AS NBC HAS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY WILL DEBUT “TROLLS HOLIDAY” ON NOVEMBER 24TH. JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE AND ANNA KENDRICK WILL REPRISE THEIR TROLL CHARACTERS. WHICH CHARACTER DID JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE VOICE IN THE MOVIE TROLLS IN 2016? BY THE WAY, IT’S THE SAME CHARACTER HE’LL VOICE IN “TROLLS HOLIDAY”

BRANCH

5. A LOT OF FOLKS ARE PROBABLY COUNTING DOWN THE DAYS TO THEIR WINTER VACATION. BUT WHILE A LOT OF PEOPLE WILL