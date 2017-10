Another baby is on the way for Billy Joel. The 68-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer just revealed that his wife Alexis Roderick is expecting their second child next month.

Billy and Alexis are already parents to two-year-old Della Rose, and Billy tells the “Belfast Telegraph, “This one is pretty good. She sleeps through the night. I hope the next one will.”

The baby on the way will be Joel’s third child. He, of course, is also dad to 31-year-old Alexa Ray, with ex-wife Christie Brinkley.