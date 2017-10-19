The Best Cauliflower Pizza You’ve Ever Had!

I get it, cauliflower pizza isn’t at the top of your wish list when you’re in the mood for a pie. Well, it should. You can’t eat pizza every night, no matter how much you want to. Cauliflower pizza, when prepared correctly, can even be better then your gluten-crusted friend. Here’s how I make the best crust you will ever try:

1 head of cauliflower

1/2 cup parmesan

1 egg beaten

seasonings: garlic powder, oregano, salt, onion powder

Rice the cauliflower in a blender, or if you have a Vitamix or other high-powered mixer, you can pulverize it into a thick paste.

Drain all the water out of it. I’ll wrap the cauliflower in a kitchen towel and wring it out until no more liquid drains. put it into a bowl and add the remaining ingredients.

Spread out to about 1/4 inch on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper that’s been sprayed with coconut or cooking oil spray.

Bake for 15 minutes at 425 or until browned. Take out, allow to cool slightly, and then add the pizza toppings and put back in the oven for 10-12 more minutes

Eat like no one’s watching!