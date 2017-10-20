The Best Halloween Candy, According To Dentists

Filed Under: Halloween
(Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

The weeks after Halloween must be a pretty busy time for dentists, with kids needing visits to repair all the damage all that sugar has done to their teeth. And while cavities are no fun for anyone, dentists aren’t suggesting you forbid kids from enjoying Halloween altogether. In fact, a survey by the American Dental Association finds that 76% of dentists actually give out candy on the holiday, although there are some candies they do prefer, and others they totally avoid.

Overall, chocolate seems to be the favorite trick of treating choice of dentists, mainly because kids can wash it off their teeth better than other treats. Chocolate also has some benefits, since it slows down bacteria that can cause tooth decay, although dark chocolate is preferred because it contains less sugar.

As for candy dentists stay away from, hard candy is the worst because it’s pure sugar that kids suck on for a long time so all that sugar stays in the mouth. What’s more, it’s easy to break a tooth if a kid tries to bite down on it. Other candies that get a thumbs down from dentists include gummy candy, because it clings to the teeth, caramel, which is sticky and harder to remove, and sour candy, which is acidic, and the acids help bacteria, and also change the PH of the mouth.

More from Jen And Tim Show | Mornings 5:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

December 8, 2017
Get The New Radio.Com App!
Star Concerts

Listen Live