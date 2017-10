1. OCTOBER 21ST IS BACK TO THE FUTURE DAY! IT’S THE DAY MARTY MCFLY TIME TRAVELED FORWARD TO IN THE 1989 FILM “BACK TO THE FUTURE PART TWO.” WHO PLAYS MARTY MCFLY?

MICHAEL J. FOX

2. HERE’S A CHRISTMAS GIFT YOU’RE GOING TO WANT TO GET THE JUSTIN BIEBER FAN IN YOUR FAMILY. BUILD-A-BEAR IS SELLING A LIMITED-EDITION JUSTIN BIEBER BEAR, WHICH FEATURES A JEAN JACKET, EXCLUSIVE T-SHIRT, JEANS AND SPECIAL PAW PADS THAT READ “JUSTIN BIEBER” AND “PURPOSE WORLD TOUR.” THE COMPANY IS ONLY SELLING 2,400 OF THEM ONLINE AT A PRICE OF $49.99. WHAT ARE JUSTIN BIEBER FANS CALLED?

BELIEBERS

3. OVERALL, RIHANNA HAS HAD 20 TOP TEN SINGLES ON THE POP CHART, BEGINNING WITH HER 2005 DEBUT “PON DE REPLAY.” SHE’S ALSO HAD 11 POP SONGS NUMBER ONES, STARTING WITH 2006’S “SOS,” TYING HER FOR THE RECORD FOR MOST NUMBER ONES WITH THIS STAR102 ARTIST. IS IT KATY PERRY, TAYLOR SWIFT OR BEYONCE?

KATY PERRY

4. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO SNOOP DOGGIE SNOOP DOGGIE SNOOP DOGGIE DOGG. HE’S BEEN NOMINATED 17 TIMES FOR A GRAMMY, BUT HAS HE EVER WON THE AWARD?

NOPE

5. FOR EVERY $1 SPENT ON AN EMILIO ESTEVEZ MOVIE, IT MADE BACK ALMOST $7 MAKING HIM THE MOST PROFITABLE STAR OF THE PAST 30 YEARS. THE LAST PROFITABLE STAR? BRAD PITT. BUT, BRAD HAS AN OSCAR, IN A PRODUCING ROLE FOR THIS 2013 FILM.

12 YEARS A SLAVE