Alanis Morissette, Coldplay & More On Star 102’s Acoustic Sunrise

Star 102’s Acoustic Sunrise is your Sunday Morning Escape, every Sunday from 8am to 11am.

So, grab a cup of coffee, the Sunday paper, and ease in to the best day of the week with Acoustic Sunrise with host Dan O’Brien. The best reason to get up early on Sunday morning!

HOUR 1

SHAPE OF YOU – ED SHEERAN

BREAKAWAY – KELLY CLARKSON

HERE WITHOUT YOU – 3 DOORS DOWN

TREAT YOU BETTER – SHAWN MENDES

AM I WRONG – NICO & VINZ

MR. JONES – COUNTING CROWS

BUBBLY – COLBIE CAILLAT

LET IT GO – JAMES BAY

YOU’RE THE BEST THIN G

ABOUT ME – U2

COME ON GET HIGHER – MATT NATHANSON

WAITING ON THE WORLD TO CHANGE – JOHN MAYER

IN YOUR EYES – SARA BAREILLES

HOUR 2

SLOW HANDS – NIALL HORAN

IRONIC – ALANIS MORISSETTE

LULLABY – SHAWN MULLINS

TOO GOOD AT GOODBYES – SAM SMITH

RIPTIDE – VANCE JOY

I WILL WAIT – MUMFORD & SONS

CHANDELIER – SIA

RENEGADES – X AMBASSADORS

WISH I KNEW YOU – THE REVIVALISTS

FRESH EYES – ANDY GRAMMER

FAST CAR – TRACY CHAPMAN

ELEANOR RIGBY – THE FRAY

HOUR 3

ATTENTION – CHARLIE PUTH

CLOCKS – COLDPLAY

BEST I EVER HAD – GAVIN DeGRAW

MILES – PHILLIP PHILLIPS

ROLLING IN THE DEEP – ADELE

HOW WOULD YOU FEEL – ED SHEERAN

THAT’S WHAT I LIKE – BRUNO MARS

COUNTING STARS – ONE REPUBLIC

MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE – JOHN MAYER

WHAT ABOUT US – PINK

GERONIMO – SHEPPARD

THIS LOVE – MAROON 5