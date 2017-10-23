3 Doors Down Acoustic Coming To Hard Rock Rocksino

3 DOORS DOWN ANNOUNCES “BACK PORCH JAM” TOUR, AN ACOUSTIC EXCURSION FEATURING THE HITS, FAN FAVORITES AND DEEP ALBUM CUTS

WHEN: Friday, February 9, 2018 at 8pm

WHERE: Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

TICKETS: On Sale October 27th at 10am

PRESALE: Thursday October 26th 10am – 10pm

Nashville, TN – 3 Doors Down has announced plans to stage the “Back Porch Jam” Tour, an acoustic interpretation of the band’s hits, fan favorites and deep album cuts. All ticket purchasers will receive a limited-edition digital EP featuring acoustic performances of “Kryptonite,” “It’s Not My Time,” and “I Don’t Want To Know.” The VIP pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, October 24 via http://www.3DoorsDown.com with a general on-sale to follow on Friday, October 27

Lead singer, Brad Arnold says “over the years we’ve always enjoyed stripping down our songs and playing them acoustic. For us as a live band it breathes new life into these songs, allows us to switch-up our set and dig really deep into our catalog. We’re looking forward to playing in some intimate venues, which we don’t often do, and being up close and personal with our fans.”

For select performances, two exclusive and limited VIP experiences will be offered. The “Sit On The Back Porch with 3DD” package will feature the ability to sit on-stage during 3 Doors Down’s entire set while listening to the bands in-ear mix through custom headphones, Meet & Greet, Photo opportunity, exclusive merch and much more. For further details and package descriptions visit http://www.3DoorsDown.com

The 14th Annual “The Better Life Foundation” concert took place on October 21st, 2017 in Cherokee, NC at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort for the second year in a row. This years TBLF event saw the band perform two complete sets featuring their hits and the “Away From The Sun” album start to finish. To date, The Better Life Foundation has donated over $3 Million dollars to veteran, children, women’s and humanitarian relief efforts domestically and around the globe.