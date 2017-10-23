Burger King Takes On Bullying With Viral Video

Burger King has stepped into the bullying conversation with a powerful new advertisement.

In it, a teen gets bullied in a Burger King full of customers. The boy and his tormentors, by the way, are actors. As people looked on the boy got picked on, hit and soda dumped on his food. Then, behind the scenes, a BK worker “smashed” some whoppers that were then given to customers.

While 95-percent of people reported the burger issue, only 12-percent stood up to help stop the bullying. The reason the company did it was to shine a light on National Bullying Prevention Month.