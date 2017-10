1. SAY IT AIN’T SO, JOE. JOE THOMAS’ CONSECUTIVE SNAPS STREAK HAS BEEN STOPPED AT 10,363 AS HE INJURED HIS ARM AND WILL HAVE A MRI TODAY. DOES JOE THOMAS PLAY OFFENSE, OR DEFENSE?

OFFENSE

2. OH BABY IT’S HAPPENING. JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE HAS CONFIRMED THAT HE WILL BE HEADLINING THIS YEAR’S SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW. THIS WILL BE HIS THIRD TIME PERFORMING DURING THE SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW. HIS FIRST WAS IN 2001 WHILE PERFORMING WITH THIS BOY BAND.

N’SYNC

3. TATTOO ARTIST BANG BANG DESIGNED THE PIECE, WHICH FEATURES TWO ANGELS, AS WELL AS A DEMON, A SKELETON AND A SERPENT. BANG BANG SAYS IT’S A, “TATTOO DESCRIBING HIS SPIRITUALITY. DOES JUSTIN BIEBER HAVE MORE OR LESS THAN 50 TATTOOS?

OVER – HE HAS 62 + COUNTING

4. GWEN STEFANI GOT AN EARLY CHRISTMAS PRESENT. THE SINGER’S NEW HOLIDAY ALBUM “YOU MAKE IT FEEL LIKE CHRISTMAS” TOPS THE “BILLBOARD” HOLIDAY ALBUMS CHART THIS WEEK. IN NOVEMBER 2016, BILLBOARD HAD COMPILED A LIST OF THE TOP TEN SELLING CHRISTMAS ALBUMS. ELVIS’ CHRISTMAS ALBUM / ELVIS PRESLEY IN AT NUMBER ONE, MIRACLES: THE HOLIDAY ALBUM / KENNY G IN AT NUMBER TWO, WHICH ALBUM CAME IN THIRD? NOËL / JOSH GROBAN, A CHRISTMAS ALBUM / BARBRA STREISAND OR THE CHRISTMAS SONG / NAT KING COLE?

THE CHRISTMAS SONG / NAT KING COLE (GROBAN IN 6TH, STREISAND 9TH)

5. WHOEVER IS RUNNING KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN’S SOCIAL MEDIA HAS A GOOD SENSE OF HUMOR. OVER THE WEEKEND, A TWITTER USER NOTICED THAT KFC’S ACCOUNT FOLLOWS THE FIVE SPICE GIRLS AND SIX MEN NAMED HERB. THAT MEANS THAT KFC FOLLOWS 11 HERBS AND SPICES, WHICH IS PART OF THE FAMOUS SECRET RECIPE KFC FOUNDER. CAN YOU NAME ALL FIVE SPICE GIRLS?

MEL “SCARY” B, VICTORIA “POSH” BECKHAM, EMMA “BABY” BUNTON, MEL “SPORTY” C, GERI “GINGER” HALLIWELL