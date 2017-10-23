Impractical Jokers Coming To Wolstein Center

THE TENDERLOINS ANNOUNCE NEW 2018 “SANTIAGO SENT US” TOUR DATES

WHEN: January 19, 2018

WHERE: Wolstein Center

TICKETS: On Sale Friday, October 27 at 10am

Cleveland, OH (Monday, October 23rd) – Due to overwhelming demand, the cast of truTV’s Impractical Jokers a.k.a. acclaimed comedy troupe The Tenderloins have announced a new batch of tour dates for their runaway smash “Santiago Sent Us.” The highly anticipated multi-city trek will hit major markets throughout the US including Cleveland OH, Washington D.C. and Las Vegas, NV. For most shows, a fan pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, October 25th and general tickets will be available for purchase beginning Friday, October 27th at 10AM local time. For further ticket purchase information, please visit http://thetenderloins.com/tour.

The troupe is also set to embark on the high seas once again as they prepare for the second annual truTV IMPRACTICAL JOKERS CRUISE STARRING THE TENDERLOINS. The 4-day excursion will put the guys at the helm of Norwegian Pearl sailing from New Orleans to Costa Maya, Mexico, November 1 – 5, 2017, with a curated lineup of comedians and musicians performing all day and night.

The troupe also recently announced their participation in this year’s widely acclaimed New York Comedy Festival, where they will bring the “Santiago Sent Us” tour to Madison Square Garden on Thursday, November 9th starting at 8pm. The performance marks a major milestone for the Tenderloins who will perform their signature brand of comedy and hi-jinx, and show never-before-seen videos for the first time on the historic MSG stage.

About The Tenderloins: The Tenderloins, a New York-based comedy troupe, whose four members – Joe Gatto, James Murray, Brian Quinn and Sal Vulcano – are the creators, executive producers, and stars of truTV’s hit series, Impractical Jokers. Now in its 6th season, Impractical Jokers follows The Tenderloins as they coerce one another into doing public pranks while being filmed by hidden cameras. With each new season, the show continues to take dares to outrageous levels with new over-the-top hijinks.

The Troupe toured steadily nationwide over with their highly successful “truTV Impractical Jokers ‘Where’s Larry?’ Tour Starring the Tenderloins,” playing to thousands of fans per market including a 3-night sold out run at New York’s historic Radio City Music Hall. Their latest tour, “Santiago Sent Us,” continues to sell out theaters across the world, and has broadened their reach in the US and the United Kingdom. Natives of Staten Island, NY, Sal Vulcano, Joe Gatto, James Murray and Brian Quinn met while attending high school and later formed The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe in 1999. After years of performing live improv and sketch comedy shows, The Tenderloins crossed over to the web, garnering millions of views for their internet sketches, eventually creating the runaway success Impractical Jokers for truTV. Impractical Jokers is top 5 in its timeslot on cable in the US and is the #1 show in the United Kingdom, airing on Comedy Central.