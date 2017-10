Toys R Us 2017 Holiday Toy Book LEAKED!

TOYS R US TOP 20 TOYS TO GET

Doc McStuffins Baby All-in-One Nursery

Shimmer And Shine Magical Genie Palace

Glimmies Glimtern

Imaginext DC Super Friends Batbot Xtreme

12-volt Power Wheels Boomerang Ride-On

Oonies Inflator Mega Starter Pack

Power Rangers Ninja Steel – Lion Fire Fortress 20′ Zord

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con

NERF Rival Nemesis MXCII-10K Blaster

Little Tikes 3-in-1 Sports Zone

PAW Patrol Sea Patroller

Disney Pixar Coco Interactive Guitar

Baby So Sweet 16 inch Nursery Doll

Of Dragons, Fairies & Wizards Fairy Wands

L.O.L Surprise! Big Surprise

FurReal Friends Roarin’ Ivory the Playful Tiger

Project Mc2 Smart Pixel Purse

Hatchimals Surprise

Pikmi Pops Surprise! Jumbo Packs

Fingerlings

The catalog was released on gottadeals.com and it also features an offer of a $25 git card with the purchase of $100 or more.

To look at the complete catalog, click HERE.