Fiona Apple Performs Silly Sonny and Cher Cover

If you’ve ever spent any time browsing Instagram, you’ve probably seen a silly video or two from Lili Hayes. Recently, Hayes teamed up with Fiona Apple to perform a hilarious cover of Sonny and Cher’s “I’ve Got You Babe.” And yes, they’re donning the 70s get-ups because it is Halloween, after all.

Big ups and THE MOST love to The God amongst Gods, Fiona Apple for completing mom in this one! And “I don’t know if is the true..” who’s tryin to get matching tattoos?? Day twenty three 🍎Sonny & Cher🍎 A post shared by Lili Hayes (@lili_hayes) on Oct 23, 2017 at 12:21pm PDT

Hayes has been having some fun with costumes since the beginning of October. Click here to see her rock some crazy costumes from Stranger Things to Guy Fieri.

Apple has made other appearances on Hayes’ Instagram. On Valentine’s Day, the silly duo covered some other love classics such as Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.” Scroll even further back and you will even hear their twist on some fantastic Christmas hits.

Mom teaching Fiona Apple how to sing her favorite song! :)) mom and Fiona are Valentine's this year and in all honesty I'm jealous of both of them- HAPPY VALENTINES DAY!! 💝💝 A post shared by Lili Hayes (@lili_hayes) on Feb 14, 2017 at 11:59am PST

Fiona Apple helping mom get in the Christmas spirit! ✨🎅🏻☃️✨ A post shared by Lili Hayes (@lili_hayes) on Dec 12, 2016 at 11:43am PST

Talk about BFF goals.