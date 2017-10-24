Fiona Apple Performs Silly Sonny and Cher Cover

If you’ve ever spent any time browsing Instagram, you’ve probably seen a silly video or two from Lili Hayes. Recently, Hayes teamed up with Fiona Apple to perform a hilarious cover of Sonny and Cher’s “I’ve Got You Babe.” And yes, they’re donning the 70s get-ups because it is Halloween, after all.
Hayes has been having some fun with costumes since the beginning of October. Click here to see her rock some crazy costumes from Stranger Things to Guy Fieri.
Apple has made other appearances on Hayes’ Instagram. On Valentine’s Day, the silly duo covered some other love classics such as Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.” Scroll even further back and you will even hear their twist on some fantastic Christmas hits.
Talk about BFF goals.