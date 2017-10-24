Great Way To Get Your Employees Healthy

Too many of us have been victim to the diet fad of the week. Sure they work short-term, but they never seem to last and in the end all you’ve lost is money.

This program has been developed by Registered Dietitian/Author Melanie Jatsek, and is for companies that would like to gift their employees with the tools for good health and healthy choices.

The Missing Peace: 5 Secrets to Restore Inner Harmony With Your Food, Body & Health. It shows people how to harness their personal power to:

  • Crave healthy food
  • Control food cravings
  • Reclaim control over their lifestyle choices.
  • And much more!

Attendees will walk away with tools to help them implement what they learned, including:

  • Quick, healthy and delicious recipes.
  • An 11-Day “Peace of Health Plan”, complete with progress tracking sheet.
  • A list of “Craving-Buster” snacks.
  • And more!

The full program description (with all of the goodies) can be found by clicking here.

Her goal is to deliver The Missing Peace program—free of charge—to 100 organizations in 365 days beginning in March of 2018

