Match The Stars – Cleveland Cavs Bonus Edition

Starting Wednesday, 10/25

Listen at the winning times of 8:20am, 11:20am, and 4:20pm and be the 22nd caller for your chance to win!

Match two stars on our game board and win a pair of tickets to see the Cleveland Cavaliers take on Indiana, Atlanta, Milwaukee or the LA Clippers!

Great seats starting at just $16 are still available! Get tickets today at cavs.com/tickets.

Unveil the Bonus Star on the board and win Exclusive Cavaliers Merchandise!

1 Bonus Star remains!

Possible matches include:

  • Whistle (IND 11/1)
  • Shot Clock (IND 11/1)
  • Trophy (ATL 11/5)
  • Jersey (ATL 11/5)
  • 3 Pointer/3 Fingers (MIL 11/7)
  • Champion/Star on Podium (MIL 11/7)
  • Hoop (LA Clippers 11/17)
  • Shoe (LA 11/17)
  • Basketball (LA 11/17)
  • Trick/Spinning Ball (LA 11/17)

star102 matchthestarscavs2 rev 0 550x712 Match The Stars Cleveland Cavs Bonus Edition

Click on the above board for a PDF version.

*There is no limit to the number of times a listener may attempt to call in to win, but a listener may be a prize winner only once.*

