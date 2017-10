Taylor Swift just teased the video for her new single “Ready For It” and it’s got fans in a tizzy.

The singer posted a montage of clips from the video on Instagram, and in a few of them it appears as though she is nude. Now if you look closely you can see she’s actually in a nude robot-like suit, but fans are still kinda going nuts over it.

…Ready For It? Official Music Video out Thursday night. #ReadyForItMusicVideo A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Oct 23, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

As for when fans will finally get to see the video, Taylor revealed that it will debut on Thursday.