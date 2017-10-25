Fats Domino Has Passed Away At 89

It is with great sadness that we announce that rock and roll legend Fats Domino has passed away at the age of 89. Domino, whose real name is Antoine Domino Jr., was surrounded by family and friends and died peacefully.

Words fail me in this moment of deep heartache and sadness. We have lost a legend. One of my heroes. New Orleans’ Fats Domino is dead. pic.twitter.com/HZNbQRI889 — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) October 25, 2017

Known for hits such as “Ain’t That A Shame” and “Blueberry Hill,” Domino was an inspiration to many and had a major influence on artists including Elvis and The Beatles. He was also one of the first inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, getting inducted by Billy Joel in 1986. Domino was inducted with other rock legends including Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis, Sam Cooke, James Brown, Ray Charles and the Everly Brothers.

According to the New York Daily News, Domino was born and raised in New Orleans and first broke out into the city’s rock and roll scene in the late 1940s. His first record, “The Fat Man,” garnered him national attention – selling one million copies by 1953. It was said to be the first rock and roll record to reach that achievement and some music historians have even credited it to be the first rock and roll record to exist, according to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

He ultimately sold 65 million records, which is more than any rocker of the ’50s except Elvis Presley.