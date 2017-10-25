The Best Wines To Pair With Your Halloween Candy

Let’s be honest, Trick or Treating is just long enough.  By the time 8PM comes, I’ve had it.  I’m ready to get the kids to sleep and relax…With their candy and a nice glass of wine…But what to pair with what?

The wine site Vivino has just come out with their annual chart which answers just that question.  Thank goodness, I would hate to screw things up

Among the recommended pairings:

Hershey’s chocolate – Syrah (red)
3 Musketeers – Sparkling Chenin Blanc (white)
Kit Kat – Pinot Noir (red)
Laffy Taffy – Sherry (red)
Skittles – Madeira (red)
Reese’s – Gamay (red)
Snickers – Tokaji (a white Hungarian dessert wine)
Starburst – Moscato D’Asti (white)
Twix – Vin Santo (white)
Twizzlers – Rosé

You’re welcome…And if you have any left over Take 5 bars, I’m coming over 😉

