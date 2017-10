HAPPY 33RD BIRTHDAY TO KATY PERRY! NAME ANY KATY PERRY SONG.

THE KARJENNERS AREN’T GOING ANYWHERE. ACCORDING TO SOURCES, E! HAS RENEWED “KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS” THROUGH 2020. ORIGINALLY, IT WAS REPORTED THAT THE NETWORK GAVE THE FAMILY A RECORD $150-MILLION PAYDAY. TRUE OR FALSE, KHLOE KARDASHIAN IS DATING CAVS PLAYER TRISTAN THOMPSON?

TRUE

WALLETHUB JUST CAME OUT WITH THEIR LIST OF THE BEST PLACES FOR HALLOWEEN, LOOKING AT 100 CITIES BASED ON A VARIETY OF FACTORS RELATED TO HALLOWEEN FUN, INCLUDING TRICK OR TREATING, HALLOWEEN-RELATED ACTIVITIES, HAUNTED HOUSES, PUMPKIN PATCHES AND MORE. THE BEST PLACE? NEW YORK CITY! WHICH DAY OF THE WEEK DOES HALLOWEEN FALL ON THIS YEAR?

TUESDAY

IF YOU LOVE “DORA THE EXPLORER,” YOU’LL LOVE THIS. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT, THE SHOW IS GETTING THE LIVE-ACTION TREATMENT, COURTESY OF MICHAEL BAY. IS DORA THE EXPLORER A NICKELODEON OR DISNEY SHOW?

NICKELODEON

A NEW REPORT BY MY DOG’S NAME, A RESOURCE FOR FINDING DOG NAMES, HAS NOW COME OUT WITH A LIST OF THE MOST POPULAR DOG NAMES OF THE YEAR. FOR FEMALE DOGS, BELLA AND ABBY TOP THE LIST, WHILE FOR MALE DOGS, MILO AND BEAR ARE THE MOST POPULAR. WHAT IS THE THIRD MOST POPULAR NAME FOR FEMALE DOGS? IS IT LUNA, BAILEY OR DAISY?

DAISY (LUNA 4TH, BAILEY 5TH)