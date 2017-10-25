Would Janet Jackson Be Willing To Join Justin Timberlake At The Super Bowl?

Despite what most people believe, the NFL insists Janet Jackson isn’t banned from the Super Bowl because of her 2004 wardrobe malfunction. Many people think Justin Timberlake should bring her out for his halftime show this year, but would she actually show up? Well, a source tells “Entertainment Tonight” the answer is yes.

“The door is wide open,” the insider says. “If Justin or his team did reach out, Janet would perform with him again in a minute.”

Of course, as of right now no special guests for J.T.’s performance have been announced. “We are not going to comment on any speculation regarding potential guests,” a spokesperson for the NFL said. “There may be no guests.”