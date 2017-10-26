Here’s Your Hallmark Channel Christmas Movie Schedule

Thanks to EW.com, here’s the full schedule for everything Christmas coming to the Hallmark Channel this holiday season beginning October 28th!

Marry Me At Christmas – Oct. 28, 8pm

Christmas Festival of Ice – Nov. 4, 8pm

The Perfect Christmas Present – Nov. 4, 9pm

Miss Christmas – Nov. 5, 8pm

Christmas In The Air – Nov. 5, 9pm

The Sweetest Christmas – Nov. 11, 8pm

A Song For Christmas – Nov. 11, 9pm

Engaging Father Christmas – Nov. 12, 9pm

Enchanted Christmas – Nov. 12, 8pm

Coming Home For Christmas – Nov. 18, 8pm

Christmas Homecoming – Nov. 18, 9pm

A Gift To Remember – Nov. 19, 8pm

With Love, Christmas – Nov. 22, 9pm

Christmas In Angel Falls – Dec. 2, 9pm

A Bramble House Christmas – Nov. 19, 9pm

The Mistletoe Inn – Nov. 23, 8pm

Finding Home – Nov. 24, 8pm

The Christmas Train – Nov. 25, 8pm

Switched For Christmas – Nov. 26, 8pm

A Joyous Christmas – Nov. 26, 9pm

Christmas In Evergreen – Dec. 2, 8pm

Christmas At Holly Lodge – Dec. 3, 8pm

The Magical Christmas Ornaments – Dec. 3, 9pm

Christmas Encore – Dec. 9, 8pm

The Christmas Cottage – Dec. 9, 9pm

Sharing Christmas – Dec. 10, 8pm

Karen Kinsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle – Dec. 10, 9pm

Father Christmas – Dec. 16, 8pm

Unbridled Love – Dec. 16, 9pm

Christmas Connection – Dec 17, 8pm

Christmas Getaway – Dec. 23, 8pm

When Calls The Heart: The Christmas Wishing Tree – Dec. 25, 8pm

Royal New Year’s Eve – Dec. 30, 8pm

To see who’s starring and for full movie descriptions visit EW.com here.