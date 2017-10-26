Here’s Your Hallmark Channel Christmas Movie Schedule

Thanks to EW.com, here’s the full schedule for everything Christmas coming to the Hallmark Channel this holiday season beginning October 28th!

  • Marry Me At Christmas – Oct. 28, 8pm
  • Christmas Festival of Ice – Nov. 4, 8pm
  • The Perfect Christmas Present – Nov. 4, 9pm
  • Miss Christmas – Nov. 5, 8pm
  • Christmas In The Air – Nov. 5, 9pm
  • The Sweetest Christmas – Nov. 11, 8pm
  • A Song For Christmas – Nov. 11, 9pm
  • Engaging Father Christmas – Nov. 12, 9pm
  • Enchanted Christmas – Nov. 12, 8pm
  • Coming Home For Christmas – Nov. 18, 8pm
  • Christmas Homecoming – Nov. 18, 9pm
  • A Gift To Remember – Nov. 19, 8pm
  • With Love, Christmas – Nov. 22, 9pm
  • Christmas In Angel Falls – Dec. 2, 9pm
  • A Bramble House Christmas – Nov. 19, 9pm
  • The Mistletoe Inn – Nov. 23, 8pm
  • Finding Home – Nov. 24, 8pm
  • The Christmas Train – Nov. 25, 8pm
  • Switched For Christmas – Nov. 26, 8pm
  • A Joyous Christmas – Nov. 26, 9pm
  • Christmas In Evergreen – Dec. 2, 8pm
  • Christmas At Holly Lodge – Dec. 3, 8pm
  • The Magical Christmas Ornaments – Dec. 3, 9pm
  • Christmas Encore – Dec. 9, 8pm
  • The Christmas Cottage – Dec. 9, 9pm
  • Sharing Christmas – Dec. 10, 8pm
  • Karen Kinsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle – Dec. 10, 9pm
  • Father Christmas – Dec. 16, 8pm
  • Unbridled Love – Dec. 16, 9pm
  • Christmas Connection – Dec 17, 8pm
  • Christmas Getaway – Dec. 23, 8pm
  • When Calls The Heart: The Christmas Wishing Tree – Dec. 25, 8pm
  • Royal New Year’s Eve – Dec. 30, 8pm

To see who’s starring and for full movie descriptions visit EW.com here.

