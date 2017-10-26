Here’s Your Hallmark Channel Christmas Movie Schedule

Thanks to EW.com, here’s the full schedule for everything Christmas coming to the Hallmark Channel this holiday season beginning October 28th!
- Marry Me At Christmas – Oct. 28, 8pm
- Christmas Festival of Ice – Nov. 4, 8pm
- The Perfect Christmas Present – Nov. 4, 9pm
- Miss Christmas – Nov. 5, 8pm
- Christmas In The Air – Nov. 5, 9pm
- The Sweetest Christmas – Nov. 11, 8pm
- A Song For Christmas – Nov. 11, 9pm
- Engaging Father Christmas – Nov. 12, 9pm
- Enchanted Christmas – Nov. 12, 8pm
- Coming Home For Christmas – Nov. 18, 8pm
- Christmas Homecoming – Nov. 18, 9pm
- A Gift To Remember – Nov. 19, 8pm
- With Love, Christmas – Nov. 22, 9pm
- Christmas In Angel Falls – Dec. 2, 9pm
- A Bramble House Christmas – Nov. 19, 9pm
- The Mistletoe Inn – Nov. 23, 8pm
- Finding Home – Nov. 24, 8pm
- The Christmas Train – Nov. 25, 8pm
- Switched For Christmas – Nov. 26, 8pm
- A Joyous Christmas – Nov. 26, 9pm
- Christmas In Evergreen – Dec. 2, 8pm
- Christmas At Holly Lodge – Dec. 3, 8pm
- The Magical Christmas Ornaments – Dec. 3, 9pm
- Christmas Encore – Dec. 9, 8pm
- The Christmas Cottage – Dec. 9, 9pm
- Sharing Christmas – Dec. 10, 8pm
- Karen Kinsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle – Dec. 10, 9pm
- Father Christmas – Dec. 16, 8pm
- Unbridled Love – Dec. 16, 9pm
- Christmas Connection – Dec 17, 8pm
- Christmas Getaway – Dec. 23, 8pm
- When Calls The Heart: The Christmas Wishing Tree – Dec. 25, 8pm
- Royal New Year’s Eve – Dec. 30, 8pm
To see who’s starring and for full movie descriptions visit EW.com here.