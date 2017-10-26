PF Chang’s Giving Away Free Sushi TODAY!

Photo Credit: Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images

Sometimes nothing beats sushi – except maybe free sushi. And you can get yours today at one of the 200+ P.F. Chang’s restaurants in the U.S. Just head into one of the Asian cuisine restaurants and you can get a free Spicy Tuna Roll or California Roll. And the best part? You don’t have to buy anything else to get it.

The chain offered the same deal last year and it was such a success, they’re bringing the promo back. There are a few things to remember about the free sushi deal: You can only get one free roll per person and the offer doesn’t include restaurants in Puerto Rico, Hawaii, airports, or locations that have opened in the last month.

