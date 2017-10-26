Policeman Helps Boy Celebrate Birthday After Being Left At School

Get your tissues out because this one is a tear-jerker.

Officer Darryl Robinson of the Green Bay Police Department was called to a local school because a young boy was left alone waiting for a family member to show up.

Unfortunately, both parents are currently incarcerated and no other family members were left to pick up the student.

Officer Robinson learned quickly that not only was the boy alone, but it was his eighth birthday.

According to CBS News, Robinson took the young boy on a ride in his cruiser and took him to McDonald’s for a Happy Meal. You can read the whole story here.

While the story started off sad, it’s people like Officer Robinson who remind you that there is still good left in the world.