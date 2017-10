THIS Is The Most Popular Snack At Movie Theaters

1. LEGENDARY PERFORMER FATS DOMINO HAS PASSED AWAY AT THE AGE OF 89 YEARS OLD. GRAMMY OR NO GRAMMY FOR GOOD OLE MR DOMINO?

YES – LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD IN 1987

2. TODAY IS NATIONAL PUMPKIN DAY! WHICH NORTHEAST OHIO CITY HAS AN ANNUAL PUMPKIN ROLL THAT IS HELD ON A PORTION OF MAIN STREET? HERE’S A HINT: IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT.

CHAGRIN FALLS

3. GUESS THERE ISN’T ANY BAD BLOOD BETWEEN SELENA GOMEZ AND HER EX-JUSTIN BIEBER. THE FORMER COUPLE, WHO CALLED IT QUITS FOR GOOD IN 2014, HUNG OUT TOGETHER OVER THE WEEKEND. BIEBER AND GOMEZ’S COUPLE NAME WAS JELENA. WHAT POWER COUPLE WAS NAMED TOMKAT?

TOM CRUISE KATIE HOLMES

4. IT’S NO SURPRISE MOVIE THEATERS ARE SUFFERING THANKS TO STREAMING

AND ON DEMAND. REGAL HAS AN IDEA ON HOW TO COMBAT THAT. THEY’RE GOING TO TEST DEMAND-BASED PRICING, WHICH MEANS YOU COULD PAY MORE TO SEE A HIT MOVIE AND LESS TO PAY A FLOP. IT’S NO SURPRISE POPCORN IS THE MOST POPULAR MOVIE SNACK FOLLOWED BY JUNIOR MINTS, WHICH SNACK CAME IN 3RD? SNO-CAPS, M&M’S OR RED VINES?

RED VINES (THEY’RE LIKE TWIZZLERS) SNO-CAPS 4TH, M&M’S 6TH

5. ISAIAH THOMAS MADE HIS ACTING DEBUT ON “LAW & ORDER: SVU” LAST NIGHT. WHAT YEAR DID LAW AND ORDER: SVU DEBUT? 1999? 2001? OR 2003? 1999