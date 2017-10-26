‘This Is Us’ Star Mandy Moore Met Her Fiancé On Instagram

See! There ARE perks to spending too much time on Instagram.
At least for “This Is Us” star Mandy Moore.
Moore recently told People that her relationship with Taylor Goldsmith — who was just in Cleveland this summer, performing at LaureLive with his band, Dawes — all started on the social media app.
The actress-singer-songwriter typically takes to Instagram to highlight new music and, in this particular case, it was a serendipitous move.
“I took a picture of their album and posted it on Instagram,” Moore told People. “Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me. We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history. Thanks Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé!”
She also said, “We spent hours FaceTiming each other. We fell in love before we’d even really held hands or kissed or anything. It was great.”
Read Moore’s full interview with People here.