‘This Is Us’ Star Mandy Moore Met Her Fiancé On Instagram

It's her own real-life Jack Pearson!
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

See! There ARE perks to spending too much time on Instagram.

At least for “This Is Us” star Mandy Moore.

Moore recently told People that her relationship with Taylor Goldsmith — who was just in Cleveland this summer, performing at LaureLive with his band, Dawes — all started on the social media app.

The actress-singer-songwriter typically takes to Instagram to highlight new music and, in this particular case, it was a serendipitous move.

Real excited about this one. Have a feeling it's going to be the soundtrack of my summer. #Dawes #rightontime

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on

“I took a picture of their album and posted it on Instagram,” Moore told People. “Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me. We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history. Thanks Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé!”

The best 2 years. Never not smiling with you, T. ❤️💜💚💛💙

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on

She also said, “We spent hours FaceTiming each other. We fell in love before we’d even really held hands or kissed or anything. It was great.”

One year down and immeasurably happy. 💗

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on

Read Moore’s full interview with People here.

 

