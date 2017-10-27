Lionel Richie Ready To Make Money Off “American Idol” Catchphrase

Lionel Richie is ready to cash in on “American Idol.” According to “The Blast,” Richie has created his own slogan for the “Idol” reboot, “Here Comes Da Judge,” and he’s planning to slap it on tons of merchandise.

The site reports that Richie has filed to copyright the phrases “HERE COMES DA JUDGE” and “HERE COMES DA JUDGE — LIONEL RICHIE,” for use on items like belt buckles, hair ties, T-shirts, shot glasses, cork screws, underwear, G-strings, scented candles, lunchboxes and a lot more.

So far there’s no word if fellow judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan have come up with their own sellable catchphrases.