Lionel Richie Ready To Make Money Off “American Idol” Catchphrase

Filed Under: american idol
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 09: Lionel Richie attends the 45th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 9, 2011 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Lionel Richie is ready to cash in on “American Idol.” According to “The Blast,” Richie has created his own slogan for the “Idol” reboot, “Here Comes Da Judge,” and he’s planning to slap it on tons of merchandise.

The site reports that Richie has filed to copyright the phrases “HERE COMES DA JUDGE” and “HERE COMES DA JUDGE — LIONEL RICHIE,” for use on items like belt buckles, hair ties, T-shirts, shot glasses, cork screws, underwear, G-strings, scented candles, lunchboxes and a lot more.

So far there’s no word if fellow judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan have come up with their own sellable catchphrases.

More from Jen And Tim Show | Mornings 5:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

December 8, 2017
Get The New Radio.Com App!
Star Concerts

Listen Live